FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT opened at $207.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

