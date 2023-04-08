Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOXF. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.