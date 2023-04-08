Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 3,188 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Alphabet stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $137.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

