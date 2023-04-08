Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,621,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after acquiring an additional 102,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Shares of JPM opened at $127.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.