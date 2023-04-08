Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 353.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $565,000. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

