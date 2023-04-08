FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $200.40 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $201.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $1,705,242.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,968,143.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $1,705,242.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,968,143.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

