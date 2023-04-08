Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

