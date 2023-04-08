Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

NYSE GLOB opened at $149.38 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $252.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

