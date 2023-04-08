Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Buys 716 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %
AMZN stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
