Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.37.

Shares of KEY opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

