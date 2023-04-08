Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $142.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average is $142.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.45.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

