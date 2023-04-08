Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hess were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hess by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess Price Performance

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

