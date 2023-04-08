Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,588,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,675,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. Societe Generale lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Trading Up 2.3 %

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

