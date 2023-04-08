Greenleaf Trust Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 17.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,031.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Insider Activity

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.