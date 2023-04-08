Greenleaf Trust Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Generac were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $99.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $300.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

