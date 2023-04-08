Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

GOLD opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold



Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

