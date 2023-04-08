Greenleaf Trust Invests $459,000 in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after buying an additional 1,027,218 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 373,911 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bilibili by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.
Bilibili Price Performance
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Bilibili Profile
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
