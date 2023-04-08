Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

