Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Entergy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Entergy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $110.97 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

