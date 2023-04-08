Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,577 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bunge were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of BG stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

