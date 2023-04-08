Greenleaf Trust Sells 613 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

