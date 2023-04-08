Greenleaf Trust Trims Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,532,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,088,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,889,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC opened at $133.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.63. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

