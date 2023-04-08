GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.