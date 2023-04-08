Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 132 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

