Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,373 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

