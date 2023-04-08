Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.04 million. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,029.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,029.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

