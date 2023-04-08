HNP Capital LLC Sells 11,568 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.46. The stock has a market cap of $375.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

