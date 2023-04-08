Hovde Group Cuts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $55.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Hovde Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $30.78 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

