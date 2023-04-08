Hovde Group Cuts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $55.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Hovde Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $30.78 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
