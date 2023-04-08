Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $221.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.73 and a 200 day moving average of $238.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

