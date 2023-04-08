Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,568 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,594,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,235,000 after buying an additional 53,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $2,153,547 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $370.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

