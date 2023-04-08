Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $2,153,547. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $370.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

