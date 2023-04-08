Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO Sells $156,429.91 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BEAM opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $73.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

