Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $139,800.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,910,182.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Gary Bowman sold 9,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $226,530.00.

Shares of BWMN opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $362.17 million, a PE ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

