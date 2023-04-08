Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells $144,000.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,118,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 16,269 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $46,854.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 35,345 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $101,793.60.

On Monday, March 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 49,497 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $142,056.39.

On Thursday, March 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $135,678.66.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $751,790.20.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.32. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage Global by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the period. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

