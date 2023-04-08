Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 15,890 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 15,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $163,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 17th, Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.8 %

HIMS stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.