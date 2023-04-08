Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 15,890 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 15,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $163,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30.

HIMS stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

