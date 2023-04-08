Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $164,397.60 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $215.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $438.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.99.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

