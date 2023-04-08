Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $157,848.78 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $157,848.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,734 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $228,097.62.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,684 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $139,670.96.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.9 %

POWI stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Power Integrations by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,384,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 275,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.