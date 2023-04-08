Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $157,848.78 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $157,848.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,734 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $228,097.62.
- On Tuesday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,684 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $139,670.96.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34.
Power Integrations Trading Down 0.9 %
POWI stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57.
Power Integrations Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Power Integrations by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,384,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 275,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.
