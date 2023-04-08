Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells $152,075.72 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,506 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $152,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

