Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $181,053.87 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,293 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $181,053.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Toast Price Performance
Shares of TOST stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $26.03.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Toast
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Toast by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Toast by 215.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Toast by 10.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.