Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $181,053.87 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,293 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $181,053.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Toast by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Toast by 215.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Toast by 10.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

