Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $131,563.41 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,885,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,442,837.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

TZOO opened at $5.64 on Friday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3,473.88%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.