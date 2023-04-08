International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 185,450 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 297.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 185,450 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

