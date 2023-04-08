Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 154.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 148,365 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 166.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

