Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

PSCH opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $294.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $163.51.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

