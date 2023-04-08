Investmark Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

