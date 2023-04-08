Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 867,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 781,609 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 744.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 776,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 753,405 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.