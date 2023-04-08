iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $66.28.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

