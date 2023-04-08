iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.51.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

