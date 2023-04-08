Jefferies Financial Group Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $320.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.36.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $282.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.00. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $284.98. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

