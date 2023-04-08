John F. Mccool Sells 996 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

