Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,307,000 after purchasing an additional 959,400 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.02. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

